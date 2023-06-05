Cops visit Teteron Barracks in search for missing rifle

Police from the Western Division visited Teteron Barracks on Monday

as part of their enquiry into the disappearance of a missing regiment-issued Galil assault rifle.

The disappearance was reported by Lt Col Ashook Singh of the regiment during a Ministry of National Security media conference on Sunday.

Singh said a soldier reported that his rifle was missing to a senior officer at the barracks at around 12.30 am on Sunday.

He said the barracks were searched but the rifle was not found.

On Monday police from the Western Division Criminal Investigations Department (CID) visited the barracks and interviewed several officers.

Sources said the statements were recorded but investigators were expected to return to the base again during the week.

Police said officers of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) were also called on to help Western Division police gather information from different communities.

One IATF officer said while the unit specialised mainly in crime suppression through patrols, searches and tactics, it had also developed a rapport with people in certain areas that could be useful in the enquiry.

"If need be, we can reach out and communicate with the so-called underworld figures or people close to them to get the information we need. We are out there on the streets every day, so we can gather the intelligence to find these things.

"But as of now we haven't heard anything thus far."

The IATF usually supports the work of the Port of Spain Division in Sea Lots, Beetham and Laventille.

Responding to questions from Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal during a sitting of the Lower House on Monday, House of Representatives leader Camille Robinson-Regis said the investigation was ongoing, and a cash reward of up to $75,000 was available for information leading to the retrieval of the gun or the arrest of the person responsible.

Asked if anyone had been held for the gun's disappearance, Robinson-Regis said that information was not within her purview.