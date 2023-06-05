City, not borough

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - FILE PHOTO

THE EDITOR: At a recent meeting of the UNC, political leader, Opposition Leader and Senior Counsel Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in all her glee, is reported to have triumphantly declared, "We have to win the San Fernando borough."

Maybe Persad-Bissessar was still celebrating Indian Arrival Day and had not realised that San Fernando became a borough in 1853 and attained city status in 1988.

Perhaps if the Opposition Leader had concentrated on local matters instead of writing to congratulate Britain's King Charles on his coronation or even breaching protocol in communicating with the Barbados Prime Minister on a matter which concerns the Government of TT, her followers would have been better informed.

Persad-Bissessar has clearly insulted the intelligence of all San Fernandians who hold city status with a sense of pride.

What a way to launch a back-in-times local government campaign!

RABINDRA MOONAN

former deputy mayor

City of San Fernando