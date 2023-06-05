Children's Authority recovers six runaway teens

Children's Authority head office in Port of Spain. File photo/Roger Jacob

SIX teenagers who ran away from a Children’s home in Central Trinidad two Saturdays ago were recovered and returned to the care of the Children’s Authority.

On May 27, the five girls and one boy were discovered missing after a nightly headcount was done.

In an e-mailed response to questions, the Children’s Authority said the six created a diversion and absconded while the caretakers were busy attending to the distraction. The authority did not say where the children were found, only that they were located and “appropriate placement has been sourced.

“In order to provide for the safety and security of the children who reside at the home, the authority’s licensing and monitoring team has been engaging with the home’s management to identify shortcomings and recommend interventions for residents and staff, so as to minimise any opportunity for children to abscond.”

In March 2021, two teens were murdered after they and three others escaped from a home in North Trinidad.

Antonio Francois and Semion Daniel, both 15, were gunned down on March 28, 2021. Their bodies were found on the roof of an abandoned house in Mc Shine Lands, Laventille, after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

The two were among five teenagers who ran away from the home sometime between March 19 and 20 after they squeezed through the burglarproofing of a safe .

Last month, Parliament approved a budgetary increase of $62.5 million for the Children’s Authority. The money will go to increase staff by 241 bringing the total staff to 465.

The authority’s two-year restructuring hopes to fill the 200-plus vacancies by September. The vacancies will include a CEO, 64 child support officers, 16 child support assistants, 145 child support associates, eight executive assistants, and seven managers.

It said, “The authority will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders that provide services for children in institutional care. The authority encourages the public to partner with the organisation as it seeks to defend and support child rights and make child protection everybody’s business.”