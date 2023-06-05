Campbell, Costa-Ramirez take TT cycling time trial crowns

Akil Campbell -

AKIL Campbell and Alexi Costa-Ramirez comfortably won the time trial elite events when the TT Cycling Federation 2023 National Championships continued at the Frankie Boodram International Raceway in Wallerfield on Saturday.

Campbell of PSL completed the 22-lap elite men’s event in 41 minutes, 04.53 seconds (41:04.53).

Campbell was more than three minutes faster than second-placed Tariq Woods (Evolution Cycling Academy) who stopped the clock in 44:33.60.

Enrique De Comarmond of Heatwave ended third in 45:42.97.

Woods and De Comarmond’s times were fast enough to claim the top two spots in the Under-23 men’s category.

Liam Trepte of Raiders was third in the Under-23 category in 46:32.85.

The small field in the elite women’s division was no match for Costa-Ramirez (Heatwave/Miami Blazers) as the national cyclist won the 15-lap event in 35:13.71.

Marsha Trepte of Raiders was a distant second in 40:50.68 and unattached cyclist Kanika Paul-Payne finished third in 40:56.65.

The junior cyclists also showed up to compete.

Jadian Neaves was crowned national junior men’s champion as the Raiders cyclist won the 15-lap race in 32:05.51. Justin Boynes of PSL was second in 34:13.28 and Chad Lorenzo Dixon of Rigtech Sonics grabbed third spot in 34:46.84.

Ashleigh Thomas, representing The Braves Cycling Club, was the lone rider in the junior women’s seven-lap event finishing in 18:09.02.

The National Championships for tinymites, juveniles and masters was held on May 27 and 28.