Baby Tahir's autopsy scheduled for Wednesday

The Forensics Science Centre, St James, Port of Spain -

The autopsy of seven-week-old Tahir Alexis will be done on Wednesday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Police said Tahir's mother fed the child on Sunday at their Carenage home, before putting him in his play pen.

She woke up at around 8 am that morning and realised Tahir was not moving.

Tahir's parents took him to the St James Medical Complex where he was declared dead at around 8.40 am.

Investigators said Tahir's limbs were stiff, the hands, feet and lips were blue and dried blood was seen around the nose and mouth.

Police also said the child's skin appeared to be mottled.

Sources said the observations were inconsistent with the report given by the mother.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I were called in and interviewed the parents.

Baby Tahir's body was brought to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday where it was swabbed for a covid19 test and then taken to the funeral home for storage.

Newsday tried to speak with the child's relatives but they declined.

One person who said he knew the family well told Newsday he was shocked to hear about what happened as he knew the family as respectable people.

He added that Tahir's mother had another son aged four who appeared to be well cared for.

"I couldn't believe what I heard when I got the news about this.

"I know the family takes good care of their children. It's a hard thing losing a child. All I can do is wish them the best."