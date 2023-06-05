Arima man pleads guilty to stabbing co-worker when provoked in 2008

Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo

AN Arima man has pleaded guilty to losing control and stabbing a co-worker three times in a provoked attack at their workplace in 2008.

Alfonso Holder was before Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo, charged with the murder of Miguel “Chip” Leon, which took place on September 19, 2008, at the Fine Choice Meats processing plant in San Raphael, Arima.

He had wanted to plead guilty since 2017, and renewed efforts were made in May to enter plea discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The DPP accepted his request to plead guilty to the lesser offence and Holder was allowed to plead before the judge.

In sentencing him, Waterman-Latchoo began with a sentence of 25 years, from which she took off three years because Holder had no previous convictions, tried to improve himself in prison, admitted wrongdoing to the police, and was remorseful over the stabbing.

He was also given a one-third discount for his guilty plea and when the 14 years and eight months were deducted from his sentence, the judge held he had already served his time. She ordered his release.

Holder was represented by public defenders Whitney Franklin and Ayanna Norville, who contended that Leon's acts trigged Holder to lose control.

According to the evidence that came out at the preliminary inquiry into Leon’s death, both men worked at the chicken processing plant and the incident took place during the lunch break.

Immediately after the stabbing, Holder told police Leon, whom he referred to by his nickname, was “always provoking me and today he come up in me face and I lose it and I take up the knife and stab him in he chest and back.”

Three witnesses also gave evidence of Holder being “harassed” by Leon while he was having his lunch, slapping away his meal of buss-up-shot roti and watching and standing over him while he ate.

Holder also said in his caution statement, “Chip” was standing over him while he was eating and they exchanged words.

As they were returning to work after lunch, Holder said they again exchanged words and Leon told him, “I doh like how yuh does be watch me. Doh watch me," and Holder told him, him, "Doh be on my scene, nah, boy, doh be on my scene."

Holder said when he saw Leon signal to one of his friends, who started walking towards him, Holder responded first “and stab Chip in he chest.”

He said he knew Leon from Jacaranda Boulevard, La Horquetta.

The defence contended there were earlier acts of provocation by Leon arising out of an incident involving a cellphone. Holder had alleged Leon stole his brother’s cellphone sometime before and was threatened by him “not to pass back dey on dah street.”

The judge was also told that while in prison, Holder has completed several programmes, was baptised a Christian in 2017, and was a keyboardist in the Musical Vibrations band of inmates and prison officers. He also holds distinctions in music theory exams.