Alexander, Anthony, Leera shine at Primary Schools Swim Meet

Micah Alexander, centre, won the boys 8-9 competitive division ahead of Macrus Nesbitt and Zakai Victor, who were joint second, at Sunday's National Primary Schools Swim Meet, Centre of Excellence, Macoya. - Stephon Nicholas

MICAH Alexander was crowned the most outstanding swimmer in the boys 8-9 competitive diivision as action splashed off in the National Primary Schools Swim Meet, at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya on Sunday.

The St Peter's Private School student won four gold medals in the 50m freestyle, 25m backstroke, 25m breaststroke and 25m butterfly. He amassed 36 points in the division. Dinsley Trincity Government's Marcus Nesbitt was joint second with 25 points. He was second in the 25m breaststroke and earned three bronze medals in the 50m freestyle, 25m backstroke and 25m butterfly.

San Fernando Boys RC's Zakai Victor was joint second with silver medals in the 50m freestyle, 25m backstroke and 25m butterfly, and a fifth place in the 25m breaststroke.

In the girls competitive division for ages eight to nine, Bishop Anstey's Zahara Anthony and Arima Girls Government's Katelon Leera tied for first place.

Anthony had two gold medals (50m freestyle and 25m backstroke) and two silver (25m breaststroke and 25m butterfly). Leera won the races Anthony placed second, and was runner-up in those Anthony prevailed. They both massed 32 points.

Arima Girls RC's Kioni Busby was third with 22 points. She had two bronze medals (50m freestyle and 25m butterfly) and placed fourth in the 25m backstroke and 25m breaststroke.

In the development division for girls 8-9 years old, Maple Leaf International's Izrahel Kydd and Munroe Road Hindu's Suri Dan tied for first place

Kydd earned a perfect set of gold (25m backstroke, silver (25m breaststroke) and bronze (25m freestyle), and was fifth in the 25m fly.

Dan had two golds (25m breaststroke and 25m fly) and was third in the 25m backstroke.

Sacred Heart Girls' Na'ziya George was third overall with two bronze medals (25m breaststroke and 25m fly) and fourth-place finishes in the 25m freestyle and 25m backstroke.

In the boys' equivalent, Canaan Presbyterian's Elijah Brown topped the division with 29.5 points. He won gold in the 25m backstroke and 25 breaststroke, and was second in the 25m fly.

Ethan Peterson of The University School was the runner-up with silver (25m backstroke), bronze (25m fly) and a fifth-place finish in the 25m breaststroke.

Liam Lee McBurnie of Scholastic Academy and Point Fortin RC's Keoma Thompson tied for third.