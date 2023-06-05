Alarmed over rise in home invasions

A security officers checks drivers entering Valsayn South on April 14. The residents took action to screen people entering their community after a series of crimes, including home invasions. - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: The alarming rise in home invasions is marked by an escalation in the brutality that is meted out by criminals during these attacks.

Many times, victims of such crimes are left nursing wounds caused by severe beatings and also mental wounds on realising one's home is no longer their castle.

Perpetrators employ a harrowing tactic of demanding money from home-owners, coercing them to accompany them to banks. At ATMs, they ruthlessly exploit their victims' credit cards, draining their accounts.

This distressing trend highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures, increased public awareness and swift law-enforcement responses to curb such heinous crimes and protect vulnerable households.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings