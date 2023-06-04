King's century leads West Indies over UAE in 1st ODI

West Indies' Brandon King

A MAIDEN century from Brandon King gave West Indies a seven-wicket win in the first One-Day International (ODI) against United Arab Emirates at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

It was West Indies' first match under new white-ball coach Daren Sammy, who was appointed on May 12.

Bowling first, UAE could only manage 202 all out in 47.1 overs.

Ali Naseer, batting at position seven, cracked five fours and two sixes in his knock of 58 off 52 balls.

Vriitya Aravind also showed some quality hitting 40 off 77 deliveries.

Medium pacer Keemo Paul was the chief destroyer grabbing 3/34 in 7.1 overs. Pacers Dominic Drakes (2/29 in nine overs) and Odean Smith (2/40 in eight overs) chipped in as well.

The spinners also proved to be a handful for the UAE batsmen with leggie Yannic Cariah taking 2/26 in seven overs and off-spinner Roston Chase snatching 1/39 in ten overs.

In reply, Windies openers Johnson Charles and King put on 48 for the first wicket inside nine overs. After Charles fell for 24, King and Shamarh Brooks added 91 runs for the second wicket to put West Indies in a winning position.

With the score on 139, Brooks was dismissed for 44 off 58 balls. King continued his stellar knock and brought up his century after being joined by Keacy Carty.

King fell for 112 off 112 balls (12 fours, four sixes) with victory in sight. Captain Shai Hope and Carty saw the regional side over the line.

Hope ended on 13 not out and Carty was unbeaten on seven as West Indies eased to 206/3 in 35.2 overs.

The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday from 8.30 am TT time.

West Indies are using the series against UAE as preparation for the World Cup qualifiers which bowl off in Zimbabwe later this month.

Summarised Scores:

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 202 (47.1 overs) (Ali Naseer 58, Vriitya Aravind 40; Keemo Paul 3/34, Yannic Cariah 2/26, Dominic Drakes 2/29, Odean Smith 2/40) vs WEST INDIES 206/3 (35.2 overs) (Brandon King 112, Shamarh Brooks 44) West Indies won by seven wickets.