"Keshorn spears silver at FBK Games"

Trinidad and Tobago double Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott bagged a silver medal in the men`s javelin throw event at the FBK Games in Holland on Sunday.

Walcott produced a season's best 83.56m, on his second attempt. The 30-year-old had distances of 83.35m and 81.52m, before fouling his other throws. The event was won by German and 2022 European Championships gold medallist Julian Weber. The 28 year old threw 87.14m on his sixth attempt. Weber had throws of 77.46m; 86.76m; 74.76m; 73.30m. Oliver Helander (Finland) was third with 80.50m.

In the women`s 100m final, TT sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye was seventh in a time of 11.35s. The winner was two-time Olympic relay bronze medallist Daryll Neita (Great Britain) with a brisk 11:05s.

Bassant Hemida (Egypt) placed second in 11.16 and Brazilian Cristina Rosa was third in a season's best time of 11.18s.