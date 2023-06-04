Guapo man pleads guilty to shooting at cops

File photo -

A GUAPO man who spent a little over five years in prison has been released after he pleaded guilty to shooting at the police who stopped him for driving without a seatbelt and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Kevon Baptiste was before Justice Nalini Singh in the San Fernando High Court on a four-count indictment for the incident which took place on October 7, 2017, at Gonzales Village, Guapo.

He pleaded guilty after the judge provided a maximum sentence indication (MSI) at a hearing aimed at providing an accused person with the possible sentences they are likely to receive if they chose to plead guilty for an offence for which they are charged.

Baptiste accepted the MSI which set a starting point of ten years for shooting with intent and eight for the possession of the firearm and ammunition and pleaded guilty last week.

He received his one-third discount for his guilty plea and the five years and seven months he spent on remand were also deducted from the sentences with the judge ordering his release as he has already served his time.

According to the agreed facts presented to the judge, police saw Baptiste driving along the Southern Main Road in a silver-grey car. Baptiste was not wearing a seatbelt and WPC Gordon and PC Sookdeo engaged their siren and signalled him to stop on a side road. The officers approached the car and Gordon recognised Baptiste who was asked for his permit and insurance.

As Gordon was heading to the police vehicle, she heard the revving of an engine and saw Baptiste reversing onto the main road.

They chased him and when they got to Parryland Oilfield Road, Baptiste crashed into a dirt embankment when he tried to make a U-turn.

He then exited the car and pulled out a gun, shooting at the two officers. Baptiste ran off and a young child was found in the backseat of his car.

Baptiste was later arrested and taken to the Fyzabad Police Station where he was charged by Gordon.

He was represented by public defender Shaun Morris while Charmaine Samuel and Dylan Martin represented the State.