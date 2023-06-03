Woodley hat-trick gives Jaboteh 5-1 win over Central FC

A hat-trick from Kevon Woodley propelled San Juan Jabloteh to their biggest win of the TT Premier Football League tier one on Friday as they blew past Central FC 5-1 at the Arima Velodrome.

Jadel-Josiah Carter opened the scoring for Jabloteh in the 15th minute but Central FC drew level just before half-time courtesy of a Rocardo John strike.

But seven minutes into the second period, Jabloteh regained the lead from a Woodley goal. The in-form player found the back of the net twice after, in the 59th and 67th minutes, to seal a well-worked hat-trick in just 15 minutes.

Jabloteh’s Ishmael Sawyer put them out of reach in the 85th as he made it 5-1.

The win for the San Juan-based team (14pts) propelled them from 11th place to ninth on the 12-team standings while Central remain in sixth (25pts).

The other contest between league leaders AC Port of Spain and Prisons Service FC at the Velodrome on Friday was postponed.

Up to press time on Saturday, matches featuring W Connection and Morvant Caledonia and Cunupia FC versus Point Fortin Civic Centre were still in action at the Larry Gomes and Manny Ramjohn stadia respectively.

On Sunday, third-placed Tiger Tanks Club Sando meet fourth-ranked Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella and second-place Defence Force FC battle Police FC, fifth, at the Velodrome. Both matches kick off from 4pm.