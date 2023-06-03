UWI Arthur Lok Jack GSB welcomes new chief accountant

Judith Baliram was welcomed as the new chief accountant of the UWI Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (GSB) on Thursday.

A release on Friday said Baliram is a finance professional who has functioned at the executive-management level both locally, and regionally, with several international franchisees and in the public sector.

It said she is skilled in analytics, management, risk management, managerial finance and strategic planning, with a focus on leadership.

Baliram is a fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants, and a practising member of the Institute of Chartered Certified Accountants.

She has a master’s degree in business administration.

The board of directors and the management team extended a warm welcome to Baliram and said they are looking forward to her joining the Lok Jack GSB family.