Two killed by police during exercise in Morvant

Steve Huggins, father of Allasafe Huggins who was killed by police on Friday smiles as he points to a family photo at his Second Caledonia, Morvant, home. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The father of a Morvant man who was killed by police on Friday morning in an alleged shootout is claiming that his son was murdered during a police exercise that saw three homes searched and two men dead at two separate locations.

At his Second Caledonia, Morvant home Steve Huggins said his son could not have been involved in any shootout with police as he was being closely monitored and he searched his son’s home days before and found nothing illegal.

Police said around 4.30 am officers assigned to the Multi-Operational Police Section (MOPS) executed three search warrants at homes in Second Caledonia and Second Caledonia Extension, Morvant. While at the home of Allasafe “Saffie” Huggins, police claimed they were shot at and returned fire.

During a separate search at Second Caledonia Extension, police said 23-year-old Kwasi Williams shot at them and they returned fire killing him.

Another man at the third location was arrested and charged with possession of arms and ammunition.

Huggins said he was awakened by masked men who failed to identified themselves only saying they were police. The men were all in camouflage tactical wear and wore balaclavas he said. He said none had body cameras.

In August last year then acting police commissioner Mc Donald Jacob ordered that all police officers in tactical or operational were not to wear balaclavas. This was a measure used to curb increasing reports of men in police uniforms committing crimes.

At the media briefing acting Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Williams said officers in tactical wear must be chaperoned by an officer in normal uniform. He reminded the public that police officers are also supposed to wear police-issued badges to help distinguish legitimate police officers from criminals.

Huggins said the officers who came, disobeyed all that Williams said and only showed him a warrant hours after his son was killed.

He said his son, whose name means “Ruler/King” was charged twice, once for kidnapping in 2020 and last year for break-in and entering. Both charges he said were falsified and are pending.

Before visiting his son’s home, located to the back of his on the same compound, the officers stormed his house searching for things, which they never found. He said a police officer pulled out a device saying his son was located elsewhere and that was when they left and went to his son’s house.

“I hear four shots, ‘bap bap bap', three and then I hear 'bap' and that’s it, the place get quiet.”

At his son’s home Huggins show two bullet holes, one in the door and one on the wall. He said his son had to open the door for the officers as it opens outward.

Newsday saw no signs that the door was forced open. There were two blood stains, one on the wall and other on the refrigerator door, while the kitchen floor was saturated with blood.

“They took advantage. It was about 16 of them, he had nothing to shoot nobody. A young boy only 27 years old he was no big 'strapid' (strapping) man he was small frame.”

Huggins said his son was a “nice fella” who was loved by all in the community.

One man who spoke with Newsday said the killing was just the fruit of a life of stubborn living and failing to adhere to the guidance of parents.

Huggins said: “He was loved by everybody around here. Everybody could give him a good name. Everybody does talk nice about him. Children and all love him.

“Just Sunday the neighbour was playing Indian music and he was dancing in the road for the children. Everybody was having fun. That is the kind of man he was. He liked fun. That was my wife eyeball.”

Huggins said the family is now taking it one day at a time and could not focus on speaking with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) or any one else. The immediate next step will be identifying his body at the Forensic Science Centre and then burying his child.

A street away, where Williams was killed, Newsday visited the location and met a young woman and man who both denied anything took place at the location. The woman appeared to have been crying.

For the year police have killed 21 people. There were 15 fatal police involved shootings for the same period last year.