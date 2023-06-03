Prestige Holdings appoints new company secretary

Mark Beepath. -

Prestige Holdings, a restaurant management company, has announced a change of its company secretary.

In a release, Prestige CEO Simon Hardy said, “Mark Beepath has been appointed as company secretary with effect from May 26. This follows the resignation of Marlon Danglade as company secretary.”

The company is the local franchise holder for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Subway and TGIF restaurants.

According to their 2022 annual reports, the company recorded revenue of $1,105 million, representing an increase of $393 million or 55 per cent over $712 million recorded in 2021. The revenue was generated from an average of 129 restaurants.

The cash generated from operations increased to $163 million in 2022 from $51 million in the previous year. The operating profits before finance costs were $72.5 million compared to an operating loss in 2021 of $12.2 million.