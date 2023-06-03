My advice for Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy -

THE EDITOR: I never get everything I want, not even for Christmas. But if West Indies men's white ball cricket manager Darren Sammy was to be more fortunate than me, a bit early in the year, I would ask him to now request this 15-man squad from the regional powers that be for the ODI World Cup in India later this year to have his best shot at lifting this glorious trophy for the WI for the third time – after a very long while.

1. Evin Lewis, 2. Kyle Mayers, 3. Shimron Hetmyer, 4. Shai Hope, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. Shurfane Rutherford, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Carlos Braithwaite, 9. Sunil Narine, 10. Akeal Hosein, 11. Alzarri Joseph. Reserves: 1. Brandon King, 2. Joshua Da Silva, 3. Gukadesh Mootie, 4. Jayden Seales.

FITZROY OTHELLO

Princes Town