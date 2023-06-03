Jadon Matthews and Leah Yip Ying launch joint show at Horizons Art Gallery

View from Flagstaff Hill by Leah Yip Ying -

Horizons Art Gallery will host Jadon Matthews and Leah Yip Ying in a joint exhibition that will juxtapose monochromatic portraits alongside landscapes of vibrant colour from June 6.

A media release from the gallery said, Mayaro born artist, Jadon Matthews’ inspirations range from everyday contemporaries to renaissance masters, Leonardo Da Vinci being the most inspiring. Proficient in charcoal, oils, and acrylics, Matthews is largely self-taught, although he did receive some training at the University of the West Indies. His art style strays between realism and impressionism, with forays into surrealism, but his deft hand and flair for capturing texture and mood are always evident in his sentimental scenes and wistful portraiture.

Realistic landscape artist, Leah Yip Ying seeks to shine the light on the sheer splendor of the Caribbean. Born into a family where art was prominent, Yip Ying’s use of acrylic and oil paints afford her the liberty and control to create pieces that evoke a feeling of serenity and patriotism. “Although my pieces tend to vary, they all are linked by my love for the Caribbean and each piece I put forth highlights that more and more as the time goes by.” As a young artist, Yip Ying’s work seeks to serve as a reminder that even though our perceptions of the Caribbean may differ, we cannot deny the true beauty found in the landscapes and scenery that surround us, the release said.

Opening night is June 6 from 6.30-8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37, Mucurapo Road, St James.

A new slideshow feature will replace the Facebook live. View via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

This exhibition will be available for viewing in the gallery until the June 17 from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 628-9769.