Feeding the family from the home garden

Royal burgundy bush beans, yellow pear tomatoes and red cherry tomatoes. -

It is no secret that healthy eating is expensive. We often hear people ask, “Why tomatoes so expensive?” or say, “The price of food gone up again!” To me, a more important question is what can we do to reduce the cost of our food bill? It helps to break things up into manageable pieces.

Long before the covid19 pandemic, some of us had been struggling to afford basic food. Add to that, the need for healthy food and you have automatically doubled the struggles. Over the years my social work profession has given me an up-close view of the harsh realities faced by many families daily. With no resources, I have had to be very creative in suggesting options that make sense, are realistic and affordable to the clients. I will share with you three things I have shared with clients to help them take an active role in their own health through home gardening.

1. Everyone can grow something edible. Believe me, you can. I encourage clients to start by planting something like seasonings to help boost their gardening confidence. Seasonings such as thyme, chadon beni and chive are not only relatively easy to grow, they are used daily in our dishes. Although their prices are sometimes overlooked, their cost still adds up over time. Additionally, they do not require much space. I have clients who have successfully grown them in small pots by their kitchen windows.

2. For those who may have a bit of outdoor space, I encourage them to grow peppers, tomatoes, fruits, green figs, breadfruit and something to make tea – fever grass, vervine and bay leaf. I grow my bay leaf in a pot because I do not have space to grow a big tree, and I am never without something to make tea. Fruit trees can also be grown in pots, and with some careful management can give enough yield for a small family and perhaps even to share with friends.

3. Network. Encourage family, friends and neighbours to plant stuff too. That way you can barter what you have grown for something you do not have. You can also try different varieties of the same item too. Seeds, seedlings, potted plants, fruits and vegetables, can be swapped without having to use money. I have also bartered plants for manure or soil as well as food crops. I have been able to try various varieties of tomatoes and made some of the most interesting salads. It would not hurt to plant what you like to eat (no you can’t plant roti, believe me I would if we could). All that is required is that you try. Besides, if nothing else, gardening is great therapy.

Some bonus tips

1. You can use juice boxes in which to plant your seasonings. Bore holes for drainage at the bottom of the boxes, fill with soil and plant you seedlings of choice. You can also use plastic containers, cement blocks, bowls, glass jars; the possibilities are endless.

2. Not everyone is patient enough to grow a plant from seed. Patience is a virtue that seems to be running low in many quarters, but I digress. You can jump ahead on some time by planting up the cuttings that are usually tossed out. What am I talking about? Cuttings like the bottom of the patchoi or chives. They may be easily rooted in a jar of water or placed on top of some moist soil to root. Soon you’ll have a fresh plant to cut on and use.

3. Finally, you can use your laundry rinse water to wet your plants especially for people who have challenges with a constant water supply or are simply conscious about water conservation. The traces of soap in the water is a great way to keep pests off your plants. Don’t worry, it will not harm your plants.

I do hope this article was helpful and has encouraged you to try the suggestions. Happy planting!

For further information contact the Eastern Horticultural Club at 357-5033, 720-2698 or easternhorticultural@hotmail.com The club meets the first Saturday of every month (except public holidays) at 3 pm at the YWCA, Gordon St, St Augustine.