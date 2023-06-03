Excellence again at health office

THE EDITOR: Once again I highlight the excellent service received from the County Medical Office of Health staff at Jerningham Place, Port of Spain.

Can you believe there are two young women in the same office who both epitomise what public service is meant to be? How fortunate it is for anyone who interacts with any of these women to experience what I have.

I am blessed to have been in contact with both of these women at two separate times. My first interaction was with Lana Lewis-Mottley, about whom I wrote a few days ago. Then came Keyonna Thomas.

Kudos to you Thomas for your diligence, professionalism and courteous manner.

We will soon be celebrating Public Service Week and I heartily endorse these two public service officers for honours. I truly hope the Minister of Health takes note.

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

via e-mail