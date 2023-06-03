Curry, steelpan, reggae all part of British blessings

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello shares the history of former San Fernando mayor Carlyle Kangaloo, the late father of President Christine Kangaloo, with Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell during his visit to City Hall on Saturday. - Roger Jacob

WHO would have ever guessed that one of the traditional foods of England is now curry, and this has nothing to do with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who is of Indian descent.

This is according to Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, who is in TT to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain.

In a whirlwind visit to San Fernando on Saturday, Archbishop Cottrell, accompanied by his wife Rebecca, visited the Mother’s Union Children’s Home on Pouchet Street, where he was regaled with a beautiful song from the eight residents there.

He also visited the St Paul’s Anglican Church and San Fernando City Hall, where he was given a very in-depth history and collaboration between TT and Britain, including the political and religious links, by mayor Junia Regrello.

It was at City Hall, where he was invited to visit the wall of fame with mayors past and present, including the father of President Christine Kangaloo.

In a very relaxed mode, Cottrell spoke of the very diverse nature of the present British Society where the steelpan has made its impact.

“The British society is very diverse, very multi-cultural, multi-ethnic.”

While that dynamic has brought challenges, Cottrell affirmed, “It has brought many more blessings.

“Someone asked me at dinner last night (Friday), what is the traditional food of England. Fifty years ago, I would have said fish and chips or roast beef and Yorkshire pudding.

“Now we would say curry, because of the way our culture has changed. The steelband, calypso, reggae music, that close association the British has had with the Caribbean has really influenced our culture.”

In this, his second visit to TT and to San Fernando, his first visit was in 2015, he said he was happy to rekindle the old friendship he had with Bishop Claude Berkley.

Pointing out that the Anglican Church is a worldwide communion of churches, he said the challenges are common and the only way to solve them is by working together.

“We need each other. A big challenge facing the world is climate change and we are going to have to work together to find ways forward. Anything we can do to build friendship and partnership and collaboration across the world, would be good for the human race, good for the earth and also good for the Anglican Church.

The Archbishop said he was happy to know he had neighbours in San Fernando.

He thanked the Mothers Union for the work they are doing in caring for the poor and excluded and those left behind.

Sadly, he said, in England, like in TT, there are unscrupulous people who get involved in this kind of work for their own agenda.

“We need to make our church a place that is safe for our children, young people and adults.”