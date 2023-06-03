Cudjoe: 'Full works' at Jean Pierre Complex next fiscal year

Jean Pierre Complex - SUREASH CHOLAI

SPORT Minister Shamfa Cudjoe has said the restoration of the Jean Pierre Complex will get full attention during the next fiscal year.

On Friday, Cudjoe and the Prime Minister toured the Hasely Crawford Stadium as preparations continue for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Last year, Cudjoe said the Jean Pierre Complex – the national netball and multi-sport facility – would be torn down and rebuilt.

Asked for an update on Friday, she said it remains on course to get a "facelift" this year, but next fiscal year, "(We) will go into the full works...

"It's about time that we restore Jean Pierre Complex to former glory and bring it up to international standard, especially to support our netballers, who have been crying out for the refurbishment."

She added, "I'm not going to promise you that for this fiscal, that would not be true. Next fiscal."