Caribbean Airlines improves fuel efficiency, employs more women

CAL CEO Garvin Medera. -Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Fuel efficiency and greater workplace diversity are among the achievements of Caribbean Airlines under its sustainability programme, the leading regional carrier has announced.

The airline achieved its two per cent fuel reduction goal in fuel usage through its "advanced and fuel-efficient 737-8 jet fleet and other proactive initiatives," the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

Its workforce is now 50 per cent female with 30 per cent in senior managerial positions, it said.

These were in keeping with the principles of the airline's environment, social and governance (ESG) guidelines which it launched at its head office in Piarco.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, Caribbean Airlines is dedicated to investing in the destinations we serve, positively impacting the lives of people throughout the region," said Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines. "The launch of our sustainability programme symbolises our commitment to making a difference and ensuring that our efforts are easily recognisable as belonging to the Caribbean Airlines brand."

The airline said it continues to make progress in reducing CO2 emissions, aligning with TT's commitment to the Paris Agreement's goals for achievement by 2030. The efforts of its fuel management committee led to the achievement of two per cent reduction goal. The airline said it is also is fully compliant with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) carbon offsetting scheme in aviation (Corsia) by consistently submitting verified CO2 emission reports within the annual deadline.

It also said the increase in the number of female employees demonstrates "its commitment to gender equality and inclusivity."

The company has also streamlined its corporate social responsibility initiatives around three pillars – education, community, and wellness, under the themes Caribbean Careers, Caribbean Community, and Caribbean Medical Travel.

Caribbean Careers focuses on educating students about the career opportunities within the aviation industry. "Dedicated employees from Caribbean Airlines volunteer their time to visit schools, sharing their experiences and motivating young minds to pursue their dreams with passion and purpose."

Through the Caribbean Community pillar, the airline has partnered with numerous registered non-governmental organisations to support outreach programmes that provide relief to the disadvantaged and assist at-risk groups in society.

Under the Caribbean Medical Travel pillar, the company works with accredited non-profit organisations and healthcare professionals to facilitate medical missions across the region.

To provide a central platform for the sustainability programme, the airline has launched a dedicated website at cs.caribbean-airlines.com that highlights its sustainability initiatives and projects.

"Caribbean Airlines remains dedicated to creating a sustainable future while delivering exceptional service to its customers. Through its sustainability programme, the airline is actively contributing to inspiring future generations, supporting the betterment of the Caribbean region, and the communities it serves," it said.