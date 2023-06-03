Benefits of an emergency plan

Burnt pages of a book on the ground after a fire razed through the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School, Guyana killing at least 19 people. - News Room Guyana

THE EDITOR: The recent major fire in Guyana where 20 lives were lost confirms the need for regular emergency drills – at home, work, school, wherever.

Let us look at the benefits of emergency response planning/management:

* It demonstrates a commitment to safety.

* It improves regulatory compliance.

* Outdated processes are simplified.

* Response methods are standardised.

* It improves asset utilisation.

* It mitigates facility/site conditions.

* It reduces incidents through risk assessments.

* Downtime is reduced.

* It saves on cost.

* Training drills are elevated.

All places should invest time and money in developing a comprehensive and effective emergency plan.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town