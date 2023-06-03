Benefits of an emergency plan
THE EDITOR: The recent major fire in Guyana where 20 lives were lost confirms the need for regular emergency drills – at home, work, school, wherever.
Let us look at the benefits of emergency response planning/management:
* It demonstrates a commitment to safety.
* It improves regulatory compliance.
* Outdated processes are simplified.
* Response methods are standardised.
* It improves asset utilisation.
* It mitigates facility/site conditions.
* It reduces incidents through risk assessments.
* Downtime is reduced.
* It saves on cost.
* Training drills are elevated.
All places should invest time and money in developing a comprehensive and effective emergency plan.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
