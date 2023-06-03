Arima man gunned down while liming

File photo -

A 45-year-old Arima man was gunned down on Friday morning after gunmen opened fire on him while he was liming.

Police reported that at about 9.45 am, Jason Lezama of Hoyte Avenue was liming at the corner of John Street and Mt Zion Road, Arima, when a beige Hyundai Elantra pulled up.

Two gunmen came out and opened fire, hitting Lezama, who was seated at the side of the road. The men ran back to the car and escaped.

Lezama was taken to the Arima General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police did not give a motive for his killing.