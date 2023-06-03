Aiden Ramsumair follows the music

Aiden Ramsumair loves soca music and enjoys playing Kes’ Savannah Grass and Like Yuh Self by Machel Montano and Patrice Roberts on the steelpan. - Ravindra Ramkallawan Photography

ELEVEN year-old Aiden Ramsumair finds joy in creating beautiful melodies on his two favourite instruments – the piano and the steelpan.

Both instruments have played a significant role in shaping his musical journey and have allowed him to explore his abilities.

He was introduced to the piano when he was a baby by his late grandfather, and he started to play the pan when he was around three and a half, pleasantly surprising his parents and pre-school teachers. Over the years he has mastered both instruments because of his exceptional ability to identify a musical note correctly upon hearing it. He studies pan at the Mannette Academy of Music, St Anns, and piano did piano classes with Dr Charles Brunner.

Aiden shared his passion for music and the instruments that bring it to life with Newsday Kids.

“When I got my first pan I tried it out a bit and then I ended up getting a feel of how the notes sounded, and it’s from there I figured out most sounds.

“I honestly can't yet decide which instrument I love more. The piano is more versatile and can fit into most genres of music, but the steelpan is just so melodious when in the right genre."

In May 2022, he won the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival Championship in both pan and piano categories. He also recorded his first instrumental, Pick a Side by Erphaan Alves and Kes. For him, this win was the biggest achievement in his musical journey thus far.

He said he is always practicing and plans to make his mark as one of the world’s most outstanding musicians. He also wants to use his musical platform to inspire others and spread positivity.

“Being a musician means that you are constantly evolving with your craft. You must grow through the good, the bad and the mistakes, learn from your experiences and never give up on your dreams.”

Aiden is well-versed in playing various types of music and he loves to experiment with different styles. But, he said, his favourite is soca music and his most enjoyable performances are renditions of Kes’ Savannah Grass and Like Yuh Self by Machel Montano and Patrice Roberts on the steelpan. He said his soca style on the piano is greatly influenced by Johanna Chuckaree, also known as The Piano Girl, with whom he intermittently took classes.

His love for music is so strong that there has never been a moment where he felt like walking away from music, even when he feels overwhelmed by it. Instead, he said he just takes a short break. He said the discipline he gets from music has spilled over into other areas of his life.

“I enjoy playing football and doing arts and crafts.”

He recently completed an advanced graphic design course and is doing video editing and web design/coding courses. He skilfully balances his school work with all of his extracurricular activities.

“These extracurricular activities are easy because music helps me develop discipline. It (music) also helps me relax and de-stress, especially around exams. It also helps me concentrate and focus when I’m studying.”

Aiden did the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam this year and is hoping to attend Presentation College, Chaguanas in September. And although he has no set career path in mind, he knows that music will always be a part of whatever he does.

“Honestly, I have not yet decided on my exact path, but I know I can achieve anything I put my mind to and I know that music will always be a significant part of my life.”