Woman, man wounded in drive-by shooting in La Romaine

A woman and a man have been hospitalised after a drive-by shooting in Bamboo Village in La Romaine on Thursday night.

Police said the woman was driving a silver car along the Southern Main Road at around 10 pm. Another car heading in the same direction pulled alongside and an occupant began shooting. The female driver, as well as the male occupant with her, were hit.

The other car drove off.

The injured man and woman were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

No one has been arrested, and investigators do not yet have a motive.

San Fernando police are investigating.