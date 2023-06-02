Trinbago Knight Riders retain core for CPL 2023

THE Trinbago Knight Riders have retained six players for the 2023 edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Among the players coming back are Jamaican Andre Russell and Trinis Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Kieron Pollard.

The tournament gets under way on August 16 with the final taking place on September 24 in Guyana. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and TT.

The Knight Riders have also secured the services of veteran allrounder Dwayne Bravo who will be returning to the franchise from the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. They will also have Mark Deyal as part of their setup in 2023 with the batter joining TKR from the Saint Lucia Kings.

TKR had a poor showing in the 2022 CPL and failed to make the playoffs. Many of the star players were well below their standard, including Russell and Pooran. However, the latter seems to have found tremendous form and was one of the outstanding players at the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Fast bowler Seales, 21, will be hoping to repay TKR's faith after missing the latter part of the 2022 CPL with an injury.

New TKR head coach Phil Simmons said: “We are very happy to be able to retain most of the Caribbean players from last year’s TKR squad. The experience of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran coupled with Dwayne Bravo’s return gives our squad a very strong core. In youngsters like Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, and Mark Deyal, we have some of the best young talent from Trinidad representing TKR.

“We’re looking forward to the remaining international signings, and I am excited by the player draft coming up soon to complete the roster and put together a strong squad for CPL 2023.”

The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.