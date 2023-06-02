THA to assist children of Tobago couple slain in crash

The late Christian Adams was brought in by members of the Tobago Fire Service during the funeral for him and his wife, Teresa Alleyene-Adams, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on Thursday. The couple died in an accident on May 18. - David Reid

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is contemplating ways to assist the three children ​​of Mt St George accident victims Christian and Teresa Alleyne-Adams.

This was the commitment given by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine as he addressed hundreds of mourners gathered during the military send-off for the​​ couple on Thursday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

On May 18, the Mt St George couple was crushed to death shortly after 2 pm when a truck collided and fell on top of their SUV along the Claude Noel Highway, between Rockley Vale traffic lights and the Botanical Gardens lay-by.

Adams was a fireman and his wife was an employee in the THA Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy. They had three young children.

He said, with all the good things being said about the couple because of the grief caused by their sudden death, the children must be remembered.

“What would be more important in going forward is how we as an island take care of the children that they leave behind. Now is a good time for the village that is Tobago to stand up, stand out for these three children and ensure that their future remains bright.”

He said their parents were doing a remarkable job in raising them, noting that all must continue doing that work.

“We have to support the grandparents, support the godparents in every way possible. We have to ensure that they attain the highest levels of education, we have to ensure that they receive all the psychosocial support needed because those three children must continue where their parents left off in making a positive mark on the society that is Tobago.”

He said the assembly would also play a part.

“This is a commitment on behalf of the Tobago House of Assembly that we would continue the conversations with the guardians of the three children so that we can ensure that the support is always there.”

Meantime, officiating minister Reverend Duane Samm said he too is struggling to come to terms with the death of the two. He said two persons he has come to know and love adding that the death of the two has touched the lives of many in a profound way.

“There are persons who did not even know Christian and Teresa but seeing the pictures of them and hearing of their lives, have found themselves deeply affected by their passing in general and in particularly, the way that they left this earth. What a shocking way to go.”

He said it was known that "once you born, you have to die.

“Of course, we can question. God can take our questions. Can we take the answers that he gives us?”

But Augustine offered words of encouragement.

“Trust in God. The Lord gives and the Lord has taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord. We may feel like crying like David cried and like Jesus cried – my God, my God, why have you forsaken me.

"That is a legitimate prayer, that is a legitimate cry when you’re crying out to God – we feel like God has forsaken us. God says I would never leave you nor forsake you.”

Several mourners were also given the opportunity to share heartfelt testimonies of their experiences with the couple.

Representing the Tobago Cricket Association, Marcus Daniel said he was not surprised upon learning how good Christian was in cricket.

“He wasn’t a boastful fellah at all. He was one that would be given a task and he would complete that task being the leader he was. And he had so many things to be boastful about. Christian started his career representing Tobago at the various age groups – under 13, under 15, under 19 and then, of course, he went on to represent Tobago at national level.

"When I broke into the Tobago team, Christian was my captain, and I am older than him – such is the leadership role that he would have displayed on the field of play.”

Sister of Teresa, Amryl Rueben, said, “No one in the room could escape the infectious laughter, the sound of an open-mouth, trademark belly-full laugher. Laughter was always inevitable when Teri was around. However, she knew when to laugh and when to buckle down.”

Councillor Petal Benoit-Daniel and TTFS Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo also gave tributes.

The tributes were punctuated with performances by violinist David Frank, along with the Signal Hill Alumni Choir, the Browne family, the TT Fire Services Fire Prevention Unit, the TT Fire Services Praise and Worship team as well as the Mt St George church choir.

After the service, their bodies were then escorted through the streets of Scarborough for a guard of honour at the Scarborough Fire Station before heading to the Mt St George Methodist cemetery for burial.