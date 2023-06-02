Princes Town construction worker on sex charges gets $150,000 bail

File photo -

A Princes Town magistrate granted $150,000 surety bail to a 30-year-old construction worker charged with two sexual offences on a minor.

The accused was also given a cash alternative of $15,000 when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

As a bail condition, the accused must not have any contact with the victim or her immediate family members. He is also to stay 500 metres away from the victim at all times.

A police statement on Thursday said the alleged incident occurred in May 2020, when the victim was 11.

It said she was at the accused man's home watching television on his bed where he inappropriately touched her.

In May 2021, the victim was again at home when she went to use the microwave in the suspect's bedroom. The police contend that he pushed her down on his bed and touched her inappropriately again.

Reports were made to the Princes Town Police Station, and the Special Victims Unit launched an investigation.

On Saturday, the police arrested and charged the accused.

He is expected to reappear in court on June 26.

Acting W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and ASP Seecharan led the investigation which included acting Insp Ramphal and W/Sgt Andrews of the Special Victims Department.