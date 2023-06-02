Political analysts: Local government election observers 'won't hurt'

An elderly man gets help on his way to vote at San Fernando Central Secondary School in the 2016 local government elections. -

FOLLOWING the Prime Minister’s hard rejection of the Opposition Leader’s call for international observers for the upcoming local government election (LGE), political analysts feel there would be no harm in ensuring a fair and transparent process.

But while some analysts argue that the inclusion of foreign observers can only bring added credibility to the process, one of the four Newsday spoke with on Thursday, believes that politicians are missing the bigger picture.

Political analyst Derek Ramsamooj insists that local government reform should be at the forefront of everyone's minds and that having election observers is not the real issue.

Ramsamooj said governments have failed to strengthen local government and embed it within TT's constitutional framework.

He told Newsday, “The issue is not that of election observers. The issue is providing a better-quality candidate and the issue of ensuring that we modernise our local government systems.”

Meanwhile, Dr Indira Rampersad said there was nothing to lose by having election observers.

She said Rowley should have had no issues with granting the request since he found no fault in asking for observers for the 2015 general election.

Rampersad told Newsday, “What is the harm? There is no harm in election observers. They do these things for free from what I understand – the OAS, the Commonwealth, there are several Caricom teams of election observers. I don't think they charge for this, so what is really the issue? There's always room for election observers, and there's nothing to lose.

“He was calling for it. So why now, suddenly, it is not necessary when you're in government?”

She was referring to Rowley’s letter to the secretary general of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in the UK and the secretary general of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat asking for an electoral observer mission for the September 17, 2015 general election.

Rampersad said, “The perception is very important. And so why – when he (Rowley) was in opposition in 2015 – why was he calling for observers? For the same reason –they wanted to feel comfortable. So now that the shoe is on the other foot I think they should understand that.”

The Commonwealth observer group led by Sir Paul Tovua found that the 2015 general election process was credible and peaceful. Also, the Commonwealth guidelines says it does not ask for or accept financial assistance from host countries for observer missions. In 2020, the Prime Minister invited a Caricom observer group.

Ralph Maraj – a former PNM and UNC minister – is claiming that international organisations do not provide observers for municipal and local government elections.

But, given the level of deep distrust and suspicion that exists between both parties, Maraj believes the opposition’s call for observers is understandable.

He said, “We live in a very ugly political environment. In my mind, it is unprecedentedly ugly.”

Dr Bishnu Ragoonath also saw no harm in fulfilling the request.

“The issue of observers is simply that – observers. It is not only for the government but rather political parties contesting elections who may feel there's a need for observers, to ensure the validity and the integrity of the election process.

“It is in that context that there is no harm in calling for election observers. As well as to say that, should the election observers be invited, that validates the entire process rather than leave it up in the air where people could make spurious comments about the process of the election.”

Ragoonath maintained that the call for observers does not challenge the process.

“That is the Prime Minister's prerogative to say ‘no’ that he's not going to invite observers...If the Prime Minister feels that the process has always been transparent and above board, there should be no problem in inviting observers because what they're simply doing is validate the process.”

“I'm not saying that the EBC is doing things illegally. Don't get me wrong. I'm saying that there's always that possibility that they could do things that may not necessarily fall strictly in accordance with the law.”

On Monday, Kamla Persad-Bissessar called for foreign observers during UNC’s Monday night report.

Rowley, during the PNM's Breakfast with the PM event at the Hilton Trinidad on Wednesday, said, "Some of our colleagues are telling me I must call in foreigners to observe our local government elections. No!

"What is it they expect to happen in a local election that we have to invite foreign observers? They’re free to come if they wish, it’s a free country."

He added: “We’re always selling ourselves short. You know what we do? We send people from TT from our Elections and Boundaries Commission to observe other people's elections, because they see us as super strong in that way.”

Rowley went on to question, “Who are you (UNC) to come and tell us we must call observers to come and observe us in a local government election, especially one you’re undermining yourself? We are not, as the PNM, going to take that as par for the course in TT.”