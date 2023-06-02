PM, Sport Minister pleased as Hasely Crawford Stadium repairs 80% complete

The Prime Minister and Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe toured the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Friday. - Photo by Narissa Fraser

THE Prime Minister and Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe are pleased with the progress of repairs at the Hasely Crawford Stadium as the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games draw near.

Dr Rowley and Cudjoe toured the stadium, along with officials from the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott), on Friday morning.

TT will host the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4-11

The featured events include netball (Fast5), rugby sevens, athletics, beach volleyball, cycling, swimming and triathlon.

Initially, track and field events were set for the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, but were later moved to Mucurapo.

Speaking to the media after the tour, Cudjoe said the facility is set for its June 30 completion date and the work remains within the $80 million budget.

She added, "Udecott intends to ramp up as it relates to the working hours and getting more persons on board to ensure that we meet the deadline."

She said she is especially pleased with the track, "because that was an area of concern for us.

"We brought in World Athletics and specialists to come to see what we have here and to guide us in restoring the track. So I'm happy we were able to do that.

"The scoreboard came in last night, we're doing the works with the seats...So I feel quite pleased that Hasely Crawford Stadium, just 41 years old, as old as I am, is going to have that full overhaul or full refurbishment, and be restored to its former glory."

She said the restoration will be a plus not only for the upcoming game,s but for all sports.

"I think the people of TT have been waiting on this for quite some time and I'm happy that we can deliver this as a legacy project."

Proper safety and security will be ensured, she said, not just for major sporting events but also cultural events.

On maintenance, she said, "We have a new maintenance system that's being developed by SporTT, not only for Hasely Crawford Stadium but for all the facilities under the Ministry of Sport and Community Development's watch. So we expect a new energy, a new way of managing our facilities and maintaining our facilities as soon as that plan is completed and implemented."

Rowley did not speak to the media, but Newsday asked Cudjoe what feedback he gave to her after the tour.

His feedback, according to her, was: So far so good.

"He wants to make sure that we employ the right strategies so that we can deliver on time not only for the games, but to ensure that after having the trials, if there are any changes to be made, that could be done. So I think that he is pleased by what he has seen today."

Newsday also asked if the federations involved in the games received additional allocation to prepare. She said yes – the ones that applied.

"Some have received funding already and some are in the process of receiving funding. They don't just receive funds from us at Ministry of Sport: there are those who receive from the TTOC (Olympic Committee) and right now we are in the process of delivering some funding for CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games to the TTOC also, and to the different sporting disciplines as they get ready...

"Athletes have been getting ready over the years. We've been supporting individual athletes, we've been supporting the different clubs and we've been supporting the national governing bodies. It's a continuous process, it's not a one-time, short, spur-of-the-moment type of thing."