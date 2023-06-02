Kes the Band brings the vibes at California music festival

Lead singer Kees Dieffenthaller of Kes The Band pefroms at the California Roots Music and Arts Festival. Photos courtesy Overtime Media. -

Kes the Band brought the sunshine and soca to Monterey, California last weekend as the band of brothers performed at the 12th edition of the California Roots Music and Arts Festival. The annual music festival was produced by Good Vibez Presents.

Held at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in the quaint and cosy coastal town on the west coast of the US, the four-day festival featured an eclectic range of performers, creatives, merchandisers, visual artists and restaurateurs amongst thousands of music-loving fans and patrons, said a media release from Overtime Media.

Challenged with the task of introducing soca for the first time live on the main stage after an overcast morning (with temperatures dipping into the 12-14-degree C range on day three), Kes wasted no time in delivering their unique blend of Carnival energy. Enhanced with catchy hooks, conscious lyrics and cool Caribbean melodies, slang and fun references, the band delivered infectious songs like Hello, Falling, People, Jub Jub and Wotless. As soca music reverberated throughout the spacious, well organised venue, the music-loving, marijuana-indulgent, recycle-friendly audience soon gathered in the main bowl to experience the Trini music they had only heard mentioned and described previously.

“It’s shows like these that make the Carnival circuit fun,” said lead singer Kees Dieffenthaller minutes before taking the stage. “I like when it’s a new crowd and they’re not familiar with the music, so we get to teach them first and see how they react and respond and just have fun with it.

“This venue is rooted in music history as the stage where Jimi Hendrix burnt his guitar, and the town itself is famous for hosting so many great festivals and even being the precursor to Woodstock and that whole freedom movement. So it’s an honour to be included on the CaliRoots cast and we’re happy to be the first to represent for soca out here also.”

Churning the captivated audience into a sea of swirling rags and flags, Kees commanded hands to wave left and right and received immediate compliance, so much so that even percussionist Robbie Persaud got in on the action and directed one side of the assembly in a contest, with the eventual result being a united show. Maintaining the conscious vibe of the festival while adding a slice of Carnival energy, Kes delivered on the promise of soca.

“It’s all about the vibe, you know,” said Good Vibez Presents founder Dan Sheehan in an interview with Overtime Media. “We always want to showcase new music and talent, but it has to fit the vibe and fit into flow of the day. Kes is a perfect example because we know that Kes deserves a later slot on the card – like that’s where they should be, because they’re awesome! But then we have to consider that there are other bands that are more known in this community and are literally selling more tickets and have been for years – and its the music business after all, so we can’t discount that. and we still have to look at the flow of each day and the vibe that we’re cultivating, so it’s tough and challenging every time.”

After the band’s energetic, engaging set, which immediately elicited cheers, applause and positive comments on the festival’s livestream, Kees was interviewed by local and regional media outlets before checking out the many booths and separate stages at the festival. Later that night he hit the stage again as a special guest on Shaggy’s set and received a rousing welcome as the pair shared their hit collaboration, Mood.

“Big up to Shaggy every time. We have shows in Orlando from tomorrow, or I would love to stay and take in the rest of it,” Dieffenthaller added, after linking up backstage with Collie Buddz and Ineffable Records president Adam Gross. “I love the energy and the vibe here. It’s rare to assemble so many like-minded people – or, as we say, kindred spirits – in one place. So it was our first time, but I doubt it will be our last.”

Story and photos courtesy Overtime Media