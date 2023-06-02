Jereem Richards takes 200m silver in Golden Gala

Jereem Richards -

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Jereem Richards bagged the silver medal on Friday in the men`s 200m event at the Golden Gala, in Florence, Italy. It was Richards' first appearance at the 2023 IAAF Diamond League.

The race was won by 19-year-old American Erriyon Knighton in 19.89 seconds, a new season's best. Richards clocked 20.28s for second place and Canadian Aaron Brown was third in 20.31s.