IOM to give migrant data to Ministry of Labour

Stephen Mc Clashie -

THE International Organization for Migration (IOM) will provide information to the Ministry of Labour on the state of migrants in TT, said a ministry statement on Thursday, which said the two entities were strengthening ties.

Established in 1951, the IOM is part of the UN system and is the top inter-governmental body in the field of migration.

With 175 member states, eight observer states and offices in 100 countries, the IOM works to help the orderly and humane management of migration, promote international co-operation on migration issues, assist in practical solutions to migration problems and provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people.

IOM head of office Jewel Ali led her team to pay a courtesy call on Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie on May 19 at the ministry's head office in Port of Spain.

Mc Clashie welcomed the IOM officials and commended their continued support to the ministry, most recently in the translation, redesign and printing of brochures for the ministry's Labour Inspectorate Unit (LIU), Conciliation Advisory and Advocacy Division (CAAD) and the HIV Workplace Advocacy Unit (HWAU.)

"The minister expressed interest in collaborating further with the IOM and was particularly interested in the sharing of data that can show the levels of child labour, wages and the real issues facing migrants to inform the work of the LIU and CAAD.

"He believes this will illustrate a clearer picture of the migrant situation and allow for a targeted approach in the protection of migrant workers and children," the statement said.

"The minister also called for more collaborations with the HWAU in respect of a joint effort for increased promotions on HIV awareness, testing, discrimination and other key areas of concern among the local and migrant population."

Ali shared information on the IOM's ongoing consultations for its draft Caribbean strategy and its strategic plans. She also gave a full overview of the IOM's current and upcoming initiatives, including a training needs assessment for ministry units. Her recommendations for further collaborations included two-way sensitisation exchanges with the LIU and CAAD, strengthening relations, and mounting strategic collaborations.

The IOM has been in TT since 2006, and has continued to provide technical and logistical support to various programmes related to migration management (including counter-trafficking initiatives), multilateral discussions on migration, assistance to migrants and victims of trafficking, plus capacity building for government and non-governmental organisations which help migrants.