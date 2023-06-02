HYO cop 103.1FM & Southern Sports T20 crown

Hermitage Youths Organisation (HYO) celebrate their capture of the 103.1FM & Southern Sports T20 title at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Sunday. - Courtesy Southern Sports

Hermitage Youth Organisation (HYO) were crowned champions of the 103.1FM and Southern Sports T20 Tournament, after a dominating 96-run victory over La Fortune in the title match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba last Sunday.

HYO had a good start, batting first, and piled on 187/8 after 20 overs, spearheaded by Keegan Jaggessar’s knock of 72. He was supported by opening batsman Avin Bissoondath (28) and Geno Balram’s unbeaten knock of 22.

Ruell Ramdhanee (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers for La Fortune while Javed Mohammed (2/26) and Alvin Ramlogan (1/26) chipped in among the wickets.

Set a challenging 189 for victory, La Fortune openers Revendra Siew (nine) and Laaron Ramkissoon (nine) blasted 18 runs from the first over.

But when they were both dismissed with 31 runs on the board, La Fortune suffered a batting collapse.

They lost the next four wickets for just 11 runs (42/6), and despite some fight shown by lower-order batsman Ramlogan (15 not out), La Fortune were all out for 91 in 16.4 overs.

HYO’s Balram (3/12) captured the lion’s share of wickets while Avinash Persad (2/14) and Vishnu Narine (2/20) cleaned up as well. For their victory, HYO pocketed the $20,000 prize.

The league’s division one, division two and division three finals bowl off at the same venue this weekend.

The division one final between Linx XI and Rochard Road was scheduled for Friday. Division three’s Oropouche South Trace meet Apollo XI on Saturday and Outsiders battle Settlement AR in the division two on Sunday. These matches all begin at 5pm.