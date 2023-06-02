Heartbreak for Cordner's Fenerbahce in Turkey final

Fenerbahce forward Kennya Cordner, left, in action vs Fomget GSK in the Turkey Women's Super League final on Friday. -

IT was heartbreak for Trinidad and Tobago and Fenerbahce forward Kennya "Yaya" Cordner on Friday as her team went under 4-2 in extra time against Fomget GSK in the final of the Turkey Women's Super League.

Fenerbahce dominated the first half and deservedly went ahead courtesy a ninth minute penalty from Zenatha Coleman. Cordner was looking lively up front and had a couple chances to double the lead, but the Fomget goalie was in brilliant form on the evening.

Fomget looked lost in attack and were lucky to be only down 1-0 at the break.

However, they came out a better team in the second half and tested the Fenerbahce defence. But with time running out, Fomget pushed forward and left gaps at the back.

Cordner was substituted in the 87th as Fenerbahce looked to bring on fresher legs to close out the match.

Fenerbahce should have made it 2-0 in injury time but were denied by the upright after the Fomget goalie was caught out of position..

One minute away from being crowned champions, Fenerbahce conceded a freekick in the 96th minute. From there, everything went wrong for Fenerbahce. The freekick was handled in the box by a Fenerbahce plauer and after VAR intervened, the referee awarded the spot kick.

Daryna Apanaschenko stepped up to fire in the equaliser to the left of the goalie. The goal seemed to have deflated Fenerbahce and had the opposite effect on Fomget, who looked re-energised for the extra 30 minutes.

A red card to Ecem Cümert, in the 95th, reduced Fenerbahce to ten players and Fomget took full advantage..

Lanky Montenegrin striker Armisa Kuc dominated extra time with a hat-trick as she proved a handful against tired legs in the Fenerbahce defence. Coleman tried to keep her team alive with a freekick that made it 3-2, but there was no stopping Kuc whose header soon after ended all Fenerbahce hopes.