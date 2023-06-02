CWI and Sammy must be ruthless

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Daren Sammy on his appointment as head coach of the white-ball West Indies senior team. His approach to changing West Indies fortunes is correct – the mentality needs to be aligned.

We don’t need bigger bats, bigger stadiums, more coaching, or better sunscreen for that matter. We have to develop a winning mentality, a never-say-never attitude, arrogance and swagger to our style of play.

If we think like winners, we will play like winners because the mind is our power and the power is our mind. Too many times we play as though we’re frightened or the game/series is lost already. I am not one to question Sammy’s coaching qualifications, all WI fans care about is West Indies winning and winning some more.

No player is bigger than the West Indies. Though it is just a phone call, Sammy shouldn’t be chasing anybody to play for the region. This is where he must literally establish a boundary between his friends and his job. Players must earn their selection whether by averages, wickets tally, dismissals and so on, not because somebody is a “big” player and they’re doing well elsewhere.

The region has enough talented players who have been knocking on the door for a long time to represent the WI. So, if players want to ply their trade elsewhere, Cricket West Indies (CWI) should grant a no-objection certificate and move on with or without them.

For example, Brandon King has earned his selection as an opening batsman over Evin Lewis, soon to be in all formats. Kevin Sinclair has shown his exceptional spin quality in limited overs and is ahead of Narine, who is past his prime. Motie, Sinclair and Hosein are a frightening spin combo that Sammy can consider.

Then the likes of Alick Athanaze, who is averaging over 50 in the ICC World Test Championship, is well ahead of the pecking order of batsmen like Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer. Rovman Powell has proven himself to be the successor to Andre Russell, hence his T20 captaincy appointment. Not to mention players such as pacer Akeem Jordan and Tobagonian Joshua James, who are waiting patiently for their maroon caps.

So, forgive me for being unceremonious but Sammy, the selectors and the CWI need to be ruthless, where players earn their selection, warrant their contracts and perform to keep their place in the team.

Sammy, no more Mr Nice Guy.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas