Archbishop of York visits as Holy Trinity Cathedral celebrates 200

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell speaks to the media on Thursday after he arrived in Trinidad and Tobago for the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob

ARCHBISHOP of York Stephen Cottrell is in Trinidad and Tobago to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain.

Cottrell, who previously visited TT in 2015, arrived on Thursday afternoon

The church turned 200 on May 25 and has been hosting a series of celebratory events. The theme for the celebrations is: Historical Voice, Theological Choice, Culturally Rejoice.

Speaking at a press conference at the cathedral on Thursday, Cottrell said he recently met with the Pope in Rome. He joked that that was just "a warm-up" for coming to TT to meet with Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley.

Saying it was "lovely to be back in this fabulous country," he said he looked forward to continuing to build the friendship between the two nations and the two churches.

"We live in a world where there is so much hurt, so much injustice, so much confusion and so much division. What we Christians need to model is community, loving, generous, merciful, life-giving community."

He said while difficulties exist in the church and in the world, they are all each other's brothers and sisters.

He hailed Berkley as a "good, godly, wise, holy bishop" and a friend.

Berkley recalled when he met Cottrell years ago, saying they eventually became friends who embarked on a journey.

He said the 200th anniversary is a "wonderful wave and moment in history," adding that the church has contributed heavily to the national landscape.

"(Cottrell) is here to bring us the message and gospel to strengthen and nurture us as we continue with the work of the mission of the church."

Chair of the 200th anniversary celebrations Dr Phaedra Pierre said the church is holding a hamper drive as well as a blood drive, in line with the number 200. So it hopes to donate 200 pints of blood to the National Blood Bank and 200 hampers to those in need.

Dean of the cathedral the Very Rev Shelly-Ann Tenia said while the church hopes to eventually raise the $60 million needed for the cathedral's restoration, the church is more than just the building.

What matters most, she said, is the fabric of the relationships and connections formed.