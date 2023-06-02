$75k bail for policeman on assault charge

File photo -

A Couva magistrate has granted a policeman $75,000 bail after the officer appeared in court on Monday charged with assault.

The constable was granted bail with a surety or an alternate cash bail of $20,000. As part of the bail agreement, the policeman, who is now on suspension pending the outcome of this case, must stay 100 metres away from the victim, stay away from victim's home and workplace.

A TTPS release on Thursday said that at around 6 pm on May 27, the complainant arrived at the defendant's residence and was granted access to the premises through the front door.

An argument ensued and the defendant assaulted the complainant in the kitchen area of the apartment by dealing her several blows to her body.

The incident was reported on the same day to Freeport Police Station and the officer was charged on Sunday.

Investigations were spearheaded by Ag Supt Claire Guy Alleyne and ASP Seecharan, Ag Inspector Jacob and Sgt Charles of the Gender Based Violence Unit.