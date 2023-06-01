TKR swap Khary Pierre for Mark Deyal in CPLT20

In this September 10, 2020, Mark Deyal (R) of St Lucia Zouks hits a six as Trinbago Knight Riders' Tim Seifert (centre) and Dwayne Bravo look on during the teams' Caribbean Premier League final, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba. (via CPL T20) -

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have swapped left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for St Lucia Kings all-rounder Mark Deyal for this year’s edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.

Deyal, a top-order batsman, returns to TKR, his home franchise, after three seasons with the Kings. Deyal has 446 runs at the CPLT20 with a high score of 78.

Pierre has been with TKR since 2017 and has been part of a championship-winning team three times. He has 40 wickets at an average of 25 in CPLT20 matches.

Deyal is TKR’s latest of three new additions to the 2023 squad. In mid-May, TKR announced former West Indies senior team coach Phil Simmons as their new head coach and a return of five-time CPLT20 title-winning Dwayne Bravo to the franchise.