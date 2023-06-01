TKR swap Khary Pierre for Mark Deyal in CPLT20
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have swapped left-arm spinner Khary Pierre for St Lucia Kings all-rounder Mark Deyal for this year’s edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament.
Deyal, a top-order batsman, returns to TKR, his home franchise, after three seasons with the Kings. Deyal has 446 runs at the CPLT20 with a high score of 78.
Pierre has been with TKR since 2017 and has been part of a championship-winning team three times. He has 40 wickets at an average of 25 in CPLT20 matches.
Deyal is TKR’s latest of three new additions to the 2023 squad. In mid-May, TKR announced former West Indies senior team coach Phil Simmons as their new head coach and a return of five-time CPLT20 title-winning Dwayne Bravo to the franchise.
