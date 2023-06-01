Sweet Jazz Fest at the Waterfront on Saturday

Terri Lyons - SUREASH CHOLAI

Sweet Jazz Fest will be held on June 3 from 3-10 pm, at the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

A media release said, "This premium drink-inclusive event is a highly anticipated follow up to last year’s successful inaugural event. Sweet Jazz Fest will showcase a multicultural mix of top tier talent across several musical genres, representing this year’s theme: A Celebration of Our Music and Our Culture."

The cast includes Carl "Beaver" Henderson & Festival Project, Alison Hinds, BP Renegades, 3canal, Mungal Patasar & Pantar, Kay Alleyne, Theron Shaw, Nailah Blackman, Isasha, Anthony "TonyPaul" Woodroffe, Nickolai Salcedo & Gyazette, Tricia Lee Kelshall, Preedy, Terri Lyons and Siparia Rhythm Section.

The dress code is resort chic and tickets can be purchased online at islandetickets.com as well as at the following physical outlets: Digicel Showrooms at Excellent City Centre, Trincity Mall & C3 Centre, Mart’s Liquor Palace, Diego Martin, Atherly’s by The Park Restaurant & Lounge, San Fernando, SA’ Lounge Fashion, Shops of Arima and TTT Limited, Maraval Road, St Clair, the release said.

Sweet Jazz Fest will be broadcasted live for pay per view for international viewers only and can be accessed by visiting www.ttt.live/sweetjazzfest and will be re-broadcasted on TTT and streamed on @tttliveonline on June 18 for local audiences.

For more information please contact: 622-4141 or e-mail: marketing@ttt.co.tt