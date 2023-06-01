Southern Sales supports Day of Caring

Southern Sales staff and volunteers at the Pleasantville Government Primary School, San Fernando after repainting the school as part of their National Day of Caring initiative. -

Southern Sales & Service Company Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and staff showed their support on May 20 with the United Way National Day of Caring (NDOC) at the Pleasantville Government Primary School in San Fernando.

A media release from the company said, "approximately 50 volunteers inclusive of SSS staff, external vendors, contractors and clients volunteered their time, resources and labour which made this project a success."

The theme of this year’s NDOC was Show You Care Everywhere and SSS Champions truly demonstrated their care and social responsibility with this initiative.

The project scope included, repainting exterior walls of school both front and rear, outside front walls, donation of computers and a printer to their lab and a school sign for the outside wall, the release said.

The entire exterior of the school was repainted in one day with the hard work and dedication from all SSS volunteers inclusive of our group CEO, Imtiaz Ahamad.

Southern Sales would like to acknowledge our part sponsors who contributed to this project: MBC Ltd, Kaleidoscope, Everything IT and N Gopie Marketing, the release said.