Relatives of murdered Wallerfield teen: He wanted to go to school

Zion Oculien, 15 - PHOTO COURTESY RELATIVES.

The relatives of a murdered 15-year-old Wallerfield boy said they could not find the words to adequately describe their grief as they visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Thursday to identify his body.

Police said residents of Antigua Road, Wallerfield, heard gunshots at around 12 am on Thursday and, on checking, found the body of Zion Oculien aka "Quenner" in an abandoned mini-mart.

Police from the Northern Division Task Force and the Arima CID were called in and found several spent shells.

Investigators said Oculien was shot in his head and body several times.

Speaking with Newsday at Forensics, later on Thursday, Oculien's relatives said they did not know why anyone would want to harm him.

One relative said Oculien attended the Sangre Grande Secondary School but only reached as far as form one before leaving because of financial challenges.

They said Oculien tried working at a poultry depot in Wallerfield after school to help support himself.

"We don't really have words for something like this.

"How else are we supposed to feel?

"We can't say why anyone would want to do this. It's difficult."

Another relative said Oculien wanted to return to school soon.

The family said they were also pained by the spate of murders in TT, and said Oculien's death was particularly tragic given his young age.

One relative also called on parents to pay close attention to their children to help nurture them.

She said it was vital to the development of their children and could also keep them safe.

Oculien's murder brought the murder toll for the year thus far to 243 compared to 223 for the same period last year.

Police said there were 49 murders for May 2023 compared to 39 murders for May 2022.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.