InStyle Interiors presents Jerk, Wine, and Jazz

Ruth Osman-Rose. -

InStyle Interiors will host Jerk, Wine, and Jazz on June 4 at 25A Circular Road, San Fernando from 4-7 pm.

A media release from the company said that it "is set to revolutionise the way art, culture, cuisine and interior outfitting can be combined into an amazing experience.

With a ground-breaking event, jerk, wine, and jazz-lovers are invited to indulge in an evening of sensory delights. This event promises to be a celebration of music, artistry, and haute cuisine."

Combining expertise in ambiance, functionality, and space planning, InStyle Interiors has been transforming interior spaces into havens that harmonise with the visions and desires of their clients. Now, they aim to extend this transformative power beyond their design projects and into the realm of live events, the release said.

Headlining the jazz performances will be Trinidad and Tobago-based Guyanese musician, writer, and emerging poet, Ruth Osman-Rose. Known for her mesmerising flute melodies, soulful song writing, and captivating stage presence, Osman-Rose will grace south Trinidad for the very first time. Joining Osman-Rose on stage will be Kevin Humphrey, keyboardist Wayne Guerra and percussionist Ajibola, guaranteeing an unforgettable evening of live entertainment.

Jerk, Wine and Jazz is intended to be more than just a typical event as InStyle Interiors has conceived a truly unique approach to enhance the experience of guests. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to be served directly from the kitchen space, being immersed into an intimate and interactive dining setting with a sushi sampler, jerk meal and a glass of wine, the release said.

Osman-Rose says she is looking forward to “great food, music and people and enjoying the famed southern hospitality.” On her musical repertoire for the vent, she said, “we intend to give the audience the best of ourselves and we look forward to that exchange of good energy and vibes.”

Jacquie Watson-Diaz, managing director and principal interior designer of InStyle Interiors believes that that artistry, culture, and cuisine are all intertwined. She said, “This event represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and creating remarkable experiences. We want jazz-lovers to prepare to be captivated by the harmonious fusion of music, delectable flavours, and an evening of unparalleled elegance and sophistication.”

On having Ruth Osman and Friends at the event, Watson-Diaz said "We are thrilled to introduce the enchanting talents of Ruth Osman-Rose to the vibrant community of South Trinidad and we are confident that this event will be a testament to our dedication to transforming interior spaces and creating unforgettable experiences."

To learn more about Jerk, Wine & Jazz follow InStyle Interiors on Facebook and Instagram. For tickets, WhatsApp or call 789-3998 and 789-4000.