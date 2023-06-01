Ex-Windies batsman Sarwan questions Sammy's selection as coach

Darren Sammy -

Former West Indies star batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan questioned the Cricket West Indies` selection of Daren Sammy over Shivnarine Chanderpaul as the West Indies white-ball coach.

The former West Indies captain Sammy, who won T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016, was appointed coach of the West Indies T20 and 50-over teams on May 12 by CWI.

The decision on the coach was made by Jimmy Adams (CWI's director of cricket), Enoch Lewis, (Chairman of cricket committee), Oneka Martin-Bird, (HR manager), Debra Coryat-Patton (Independent director), and (CWI president) Kishore Shallow.

Posting on his Facebook page Sarwan said, “Twenty-two persons/coaches were interviewed for the white ball coaching position. However, two were shortlisted. The big question is why were the other twenty (20) persons/coaches not made known to CWI directors, and why is this a big secret and is being kept away from the cricketing public? In the interest of transparency, those names should have been made available, at least to directors of CWI.”

Sarwan quizzed the qualification of Sammy who he says has little coaching qualifications whilst adding that Shivnarine Chanderpaul has a level III coaching certificate.

Last year Chanderpaul coached the USA women`s senior and U-19 team and won the CWI women's U-19 Rising Stars T20 Championships in July last year. He then led Jamaica Tallawahs to their third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title in September.

The St Lucian Sammy coached the St Lucia Kings who placed third in last year`s CPL and he had previous coaching stints in the Pakistan Super League.

The stylish right-handed Guyanese batsman is calling for transparency from the man at the helm. “President has a professional and moral obligation to the Caribbean people and, without delay, make public the criteria/method used for the selection of the coach,” said Sarwan.