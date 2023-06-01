Cocaine destined for Trinidad and Tobago destroyed in Venezuela

Cocaine destined for TT destroyed in Guara, Monagas State, Venezuela on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY TANE TANAE -

On Monday, the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) based in La Horqueta, Virgen del Valle parish, Tucupita, seized and destroyed over 14 kilogrammes of cocaine.

On Wednesday, Tucupita-based media outlet Tane Tanae reported the cocaine was destined for Trinidad and Tobago. Each package had the image of a "well-known football team."

The team's name was not given.

GBN personnel seized the cocaine on Saturday from two people, and at around 4 pm on Monday, the cocaine was destroyed by burning.

Tane Tanae reported the illegal drugs were destroyed at the headquarters of the Anti-drug Task Force (FAT) on the island of Guara in the Monagas State.

The report added, "A photographic record was made of it, verifying the before, during, and after the burning."

No further information was given.

On May 18, Trinidad and Tobago recorded its largest land drug bust in Chaguaramas, seizing over 168 kilogrammes of cocaine worth over $234 million in a multi-agency intelligence-led operation that included local as well as US law enforcement officers.

The police received information in March that a large shipment of cocaine was heading to the US. The police intercepted a black Suzuki SUV in the car park of a hotel in Chaguaramas, and found the cocaine. They also found a Glock pistol on the ground at the driver's feet.

The police arrested the three occupants.

One man, Keon Aberdeen of La Fillete Village, North Coast, Las Cuevas, was charged in connection with the bust.