Central Sports, TT Cricket T20 Festival winners. - Courtesy MP Dinesh Rambally

Central Sports Cricket Club has been hailed a “beacon of success” by Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally following their capture of the TT Cricket Board’s T20 Festival title at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Led by captain Imran Khan, Central Sports swept aside PowerGen Penal by 27 runs with four balls to spare with their all-rounder Rayad Emrit emerging “Player of the Final” with four wickets for 31 runs.

Emrit was also adjudged “Player of the Tournament” in the Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited sponsored week-long competition for the top cricket clubs in Trinidad.

In expressing congratulations to the Felicity/Chaguanas outfit, Rambally said he was especially proud since the cricket team is based in his constituency.

“The Central Sports cricketers have made us all proud with their superlative performance to emerge on top, and all credit is due to their hard work, commitment and dedication.”

Rambally praised Central Sports president/coach Richard Ramkissoon for taking his team to the top by providing all the resources necessary for his players to excel.

“Richard’s contribution to cricket and the community is unquestioned and the success he now enjoys is testimony to his never-say-die attitude and excellent management skills unrivalled in the local game,” said Rambally.

He added that the Chaguanas West constituency and Central Sports share a special relationship highlighted by a tremendously successful Kiddies Coaching Programme last year.

“The programme, which attracted kids from throughout Trinidad, was staged after covid19 regulations were lifted, and it afforded an opportunity for boys and girls to integrate themselves with their peers once more.”

He said constituency volunteers, along with several Central Sports’ star cricketers were involved, including Emrit as well as other players and experienced coaches from the club’s staff who utilized their Sundays for several weeks for enthusiastic five to 16-year-olds.

MP Rambally said Central Sports, whose home is Invaders Ground on Maha Sabha Street in Felicity deserves the highest commendation, and their accomplishment will remain etched in local cricket history.