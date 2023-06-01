Augustus, Vieiras win Brechin Castle Arrival Day Golf

Gerard Viera makes a putt on the 17th hole to bring his team one step closer to winning the Brechin Castle Golf Club Indian Arrival Day Tournament in Couva on Tuesday. Looking on in his teammate Jonathan Augustus. - Courtesy CJ Communications

Jonathan Augustus, Gerard Vieira and Andrew Vieira won the Brechin Castle Golf Club Indian Arrival Day Tournament in Couva on Tuesday.

The trio topped the 30-team tourney with a net score of 61.7. Coming in second place was Steve Ramlal, Steve Jordan and Ronald Clarke (61.7). Krishna Samai, Ryan Ali and Zion Williams (61.8) finished third.

On the team’s victory, Augustus said, “This tournament had great vibes and it was managed by an excellent team at the golf club. This was a memorable way to celebrate the holiday and winning was an extra sweet bonus.”

Suresh Jagessar, Johanson Singh and Fabian Kublalsingh (61.8), Kevesh Ramnath, Amir Ali and Dwayne Ramlal (62.2) and Christian Khan, Jesse Khan and Shazaad Ali (63.1) completed the top six respectively. Kumar Boodram won nearest to the pin.

Altogether 90 golfers braved the inclement weather to take part in the latest fixture on Brechin Castle Golf Club’s calendar of events.

The teams competed in a drop-out scramble that saw a 9am shotgun start and featured elements such as ‘nearest the pin’ and ‘watering holes’ along the challenging course.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony, Brechin Castle Golf Club tournament committee member Haroon Joseph drew reference to the golf course’s rich history and its relation to the public holiday.

“This golf course is situated in the heart of the sugarcane belt, which is inextricably connected to the arrival of East Indian indentured labours to the shores of Trinidad 178 years ago. We’re proud to join with the national community in celebrating this auspicious event at this ideal location.

“With the closure of Caroni two decades ago, the local community pooled its efforts and maintained this golf course.

“As with today’s celebration of heritage, we too are trying to maintain a legacy and seek sustainability of the game through maintaining this course, which is almost a century old. The overwhelming support of the teams and sponsors today is making that dream a reality,” Joseph said.

The BCGC tournament sponsored by Guardian Group, Xtra Foods, Khan’s Poultry, Professional Inspection Services Limited, Kiss Baking Company Limited, Ken Pollard, Sheraz Rajack, Zaid Khan, Parissram Jaggernath, Johanson Singh and Dr Dale Hassranah.

Speaking on behalf of Guardian Group, Kyle Cassimy said it was first golf tournament experience and a “great start to our partnership, and we look forward to developing this relationship further to the mutual benefit of our organisations.”

Brechin Castle Golf Club president Steve Jagroopsingh confirmed that the next major event on their calendar is the Independence Day Tournament.