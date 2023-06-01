Agostini’s appoints new group controller

Agostini’s appoints new group controller, Trudy N Ramdath. -

Agostini’s has announced that Trudy N Ramdath has been appointed as the company’s group controller, with effect from May 29.

Company secretary Nadia James-Reyes Tineo said in a release, “Ramdath brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been the CFO for a well-established local company for the past 17 years. She is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and of the Chartered Governance Institute.”

Agostini’s primarily operates in the pharmaceutical and health care, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and the energy services sector.

According to the company’s 2022 annual report, the group recorded an operating cash flow of $204 million. The profit after tax increased by 42 per cent while sales increased by 14 per cent to $4.1 billion.

The return on invested capital for 2022 was 14.2 per cent as compared to 12.1 per cent recorded in 2021. The earnings per share also increased from $2.05 in 2021 to $2.91 in 2022, while dividends stood at $1.30 per share compared to $0.90 in the previous year.