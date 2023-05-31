V'zuelan band brings its folk music to Trinidad and Tobago

Most of the members of Nuevas Raices have dabbled in llanera music for more than 20 years. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

A group of Venezuelan folk musicians is promoting their country's culture and musical traditions in Trinidad and Tobago with the harp, cuatro and maracas.

Nuevas Raíces (New Roots) is the name of the llanero group or joropo,as this type of band is called in Venezuela, whose styles are based on the traditions of the Venezuelan plains, but which extend throughout the country.

After most of its members migrated, the group had to separate. But three years ago, with several of its members here, they decided to return to the stage.

Four musicians – Javier Sanchez (director and who plays the harp, cuatro and bass); Rodolfo Pereira (cuatro); Hector Castillo (cuatro and bass); and Juan Victor Vival (harp and maracas) – make up the band.

The singers are Rubén Castro, Yorman Urrieta, Betzabeth Laya and Leonardo Villarroel.

Most of them have dabbled in traditional Venezuelan music for more than 20 years.

Sánchez said, “TT has been a meeting point for us. We love the music of our plain and we are proud to be able to interpret it in another country.

“We all left our country due to the socioeconomic difficulties...When we found out several members of the group were in TT, we decided to start some rehearsals to try to reorganise the team and present our Venezuelan music here. Thank God the doors have been opened for us and we have already done some performances at private parties.”

Nuevas Raíces seeks to introduce Trinidadians to Venezuelan folk, and also to begin speading this musical style to other countries.

“We know the language can make the acceptance of this musical style a bit difficult here, but just as the parang is a tradition in both countries,

llanera music could also be in the future. These are the bases for a new musical style in TT,” said Sánchez.

Llanera music comes from a mixture of Spanish and indigenous influences. The rhythmic structure is a combination of ternary and compound rhythms, but as it is a descendant of the waltz, it is written in 3/4 time.

The typical llanera music group is made up of three instruments: the cuatro, the small four-string guitar and gives rhythmic and harmonic support to

llanera music; the maracas, which give rhythmic support and are the only percussion instrument; and the harp, which plays the melody and counter-melody. Often these three instruments are added to the electric bass.

Nuevas Raíces as a group integrates all these elements. They shipped the main instruments from Venezuela.

“They are expensive instruments, but between all of us we made the financial effort to bring them.

Castro said, "It is wonderful to see a TT flag, its people, its culture and among them our music playing, to the delight of all those present at each show. It is a pride is felt in the soul and that is inexplicable.”

“We invite locals to enjoy this special style of music, which can be danced in

joropo, but also delight romantically,” said Sánchez.